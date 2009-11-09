New “iPhone Nano” Might Not Be an iPhone at All

The new device, a leaked image of which appears above courtesy of iLounge, would boast a 2.8-inch screen; the current iPhone has a 3.5-inch screen. ILounge says the touchscreen pictured would be more rugged than the one featured on the current iPhone/iPod touch: less sensitive to high temperatures, water, humidity, and aging. The developer of the displays, Host Optical, is the source of the leaked images, and is claiming to be an Apple supplier. Host’s images also show another iPhone screen size–3.2 inches diagonal–suggesting Apple might be shrinking the size of one of its current devices, as well as adding the diminutive 2.8-inch version (shown below).

ILounge approaches the leaked images with appropriate skepticism, theorizing that one or both of the screens might be intended for a future iPod versions (touch-screen iPod Nanos, for example) and not necessarily iPhone revisions. Shrinking the iPhone’s screen size would seem an unlikely and boneheaded move for Apple; as people become more reliant on their iPhones, they’ll need as much keyboard space as possible.