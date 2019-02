Learn how to find and use lists of top job posters, top recruiters, top hiring managers, and get listed as a top job seeker on Twitter.

Twitter

just released powerful new capabilities, called Lists – this is a new

feature that can really help job seekers. Twitter Lists help the job

seeker determine who to follow, and provides an aggregated feed of job

ads…by list.

Find out more at: http://recareered.blogspot.com/2009/11/how-can-twitter-lists-help-job-seekers.html