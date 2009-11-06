Lamp Powered by Phone Lines Is a Sneaky Way to Get Around Energy Costs

Is hooking up electronics to a phone jack unethical? Maybe, but the RJ11 lamp can at least save some cash. The lamp, which features 8 LED bulbs, gets power from your phone socket instead of the grid or a USB port.

It’s a sneaky way to skirt around power meters, but it does siphon cash from the local telco. Still, the RJ11 does bring a new use to increasingly-abandoned landline jacks. And while the lamp may be incredibly ugly, the $4.69 product is a worthwhile science experiment at the very least.

Before trying to hook up all your electronics to the phone line, think twice: the voltage that runs through phone lines isn’t intended to provide significant amounts of current, and your phone service could get terminated for abuse. But if you’re still interested, the video below provides some more details on just how the RJ11 (and similar devices) work.

[Via Wired]