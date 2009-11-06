The World’s Most Efficient Electric Car Is Tinier Than a Golf Cart

The world’s most efficient electric car isn’t much to look at–yet. Designed by Gordon Murray (the design mind behind the tiny T25 city car) and Zytek Automotive, the T27 EV will supposedly be incredibly efficient thanks to its low weight (1,653 lbs), “clean sheet design,” and bank of lithium ion batteries that can deliver a 60- to 70-mile range.

The vehicle will be manufactured using Murray’s iStream process, which uses computer designs and welding instead of stamped-together metal sheets. The process is so streamlined that iStream factories can be just a fifth of the size of normal plants. Overall, Murray believes that the process can lower the T27’s life-cycle emissions by 67% compared to an average car and 27% compared to the closest EV rival.

The T27 isn’t quite ready to go to market, though–Murray still has to design a motor, gearbox, mounting system, and inverter for the three-seat vehicle. And of course, the T27 needs a body. But Murray and Zytek have a $7.48 million boost from the U.K.’s Technology Strategy Board that will help them produce four prototypes in the next 16 months. That means we probably won’t see a commercial version for at least 2-3 years. Considering the fact that Murray is still working on getting his T25 vehicle to market, it might take even longer.

