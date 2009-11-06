Lisa Strausfeld, Yves Behar, and Abbott Miller Form Supergroup, Design Litl Netbook

It’s baffling that no one’s really overhauling laptop design. They’re getting thinner and smaller, while capabilities and processing power swell, but the user interface stays exactly the same. Litl, a brand-new laptop, isn’t going to change the world–but it’s proof of what a set of excellent designers can do, if given a bit of breathing room.

The design pedigree is flagrantly high-caliber: One Laptop Per Child designer Yves Behar created the case; Abbott Miller designed the logo; and Lisa Strausfeld, our recent Master of Design, did the GUI, alongside Christian Marc Schmidt. There’s a joke about Voltron in there somewhere.

The biggest innovations lie in the interface: It has two modes. One functions like an ordinary laptop. But flip the screen open some more, and it becomes an easel for media viewing. (Litl dubs those two the “lean forward” and “lean back” modes.)

In terms of capabilities, it’s one of the first computers out there to rely totally on cloud computing: It has no hard drive, and doesn’t run files or apps on its own. Everything works through the Web–relying on services like Flickr, Gmail, and Facebook. At the same time, it’s too lux to be considered a pure netbook–the company calls it a “Webbook.”