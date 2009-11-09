Looking for Inspiration for Hotel Design? Try Violent, Profane Movies

Quentin Tarantino’s cult classic, Reservoir Dogs , with its cast of violent, sociopathic killers with names straight out of a Crayola box–Mr. Orange, Mr. Blue, Mr. Pink–was the inspiration for a 10-pack of rooms at the recently-opened Paradise Tower at the Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas. Like skulls stenciled on your bedroom wall? Got that. A bed illuminated by blue neon? Check. Wall-sized images of topless women enjoying a post-coital smoke above the headboard? No problem.

“Everyone

was so afraid we’d look like another Morgans Hotel property,” says Hard Rock

CMO Phil Shalala. “But we kept our brand.” Indeed.

The

ten pool suites in “The Dime” were designed by South African designer Mark Zeff

of ZeffDesign and Las Vegas-based designer Mark Tracy of Chemical Spaces to be

decadent, party-like-a-rock-star spaces. Each one is outfitted with the accoutrements critical to the life of a

hard-partying young music or entertainment industry executive: direct access to the pool, 8-person

Jacuzzis, cast iron “Tea for Two” tubs, and iPod docking stations.

The

Paradise Tower’s penthouse, with its interactive digital pool table and

platinum walls and hot tubs, is an homage to the lads from “Entourage.”

The

Tower is part of a $770M expansion

of the existing property, which will include an entirely new, even more upscale

building, the HRH Tower, targeted

to the hotel’s “more seasoned” guests (think: a tired Keith Richards.) It will

open in late December.

None

of this is so unusual, given Las Vegas’ predilection for over-the-top

extravagance. What’s remarkable is

that the project is proceeding at all, given the city’s near economic collapse.

The words being used to describe what happened to Sin City’s economy over the

past year have ranged from the crisp and straightforward “brutal,” to the

flamboyantly hellish “financial apocalypse.”

The Fontainebleau and the Lake Las Vegas

resort community are in bankruptcy, Echelon Place is dead in the water, and the massive City

Center project was the subject of a harrowing rescue.