Escaping Your Inner Mental Prison

“Live as if you were living already for the second time and as if you had acted the first time as wrongly as you are about to act now,” the world-renown psychiatrist and author of the classic bestseller, Man’s Search for Meaning, Dr. Viktor Frankl, advises us.

For several months now, I’ve been in direct communication with a number

of prison inmates in both the USA and Europe who have shared with me

their personal search for meaning during their incarceration.

Minus evidence to the contrary, I can only assume that their intentions

are sincere and that they are demonstrating an authentic commitment to

meaningful values and goals–what I describe in my book, Prisoners of Our Thoughts, as the “will to meaning.”

It can be said that these particular individuals, while they may be

actual prisoners in a physical sense (in some cases, they are serving

life sentences), are seeking release from the “inner mental prison”

that has held them captive for many years and which, in most instances,

was an accomplice in landing them behind bars!

With so much of their personal freedom taken away as a consequence

of their actions, these human beings are not only seeking redemption,

but are also trying to discover the deeper meaning behind their

predicament. With obvious time on their hands for self-reflection and

self-discovery, each of these prisoners sought to describe for me their

very personal path to meaning. They wrote about their individualized

approach to what is effectively a form of existential analysis, and

about their prognosis for living and working with meaning in the

future–whether or not they expected to be released from prison itself.

I’m humbled to say that each of these prisoners has read my book, Prisoners of Our Thoughts,

the title of which is an especially apt and meaningful message under

such circumstances. In this regard, one inmate serving a life sentence

who says he wants to use his experience to help others wrote me the

following: “For a long time, I was very bitter and angry about my

situation. Then I read your book and really started to look at life

with a different perspective. I had been misinterpreting life all

along, and am now free of the prison I had created in my own mind.”

Another prison inmate also serving a life sentence shared the following

thoughts: “I have spent my time whilst in custody learning to improve

my own life and becoming a better person. I am working hard to address

the deeper meaning behind my offending and change my life, as well as

gain answers to questions I need from my inner self.”

What is common and revealing in these quotations is that, even

though they are facing a formidable challenge in life that none of us

would ever like to endure, both inmates are able and willing to explore

the meaning of their respective lives’ moments, including those

“moments” that are not so pleasant and may actually be extremely

painful for them. Moreover, the inmates are demonstrating their

willingness to own up to their own lives by discovering the meaning of

any given moment, including those that came during their imprisonment.

They are assuming responsibility for weaving their unique tapestry of

existence, that is, what is their own life.

Now let me ask you: if inmates in a real prison are

able and willing to search for meaning in their lives, as well as

exploring ways to change and grow, are you? Remember, we don’t

really create meaning; we find it. And we can’t find it unless we look

for it. Although we are not always aware of it, meaning is present in

every moment, even in what may be viewed as the darkest hours of our

lives.

There are as many shades of meaning as there are colors. And nobody

can determine meaning for someone else. Detecting the meaning of life’s

moments is a personal responsibility, one that cannot be

simply delegated to another. This is the case no matter how much we

would like to do so. If we open ourselves to being aware of the many

possibilities, like the prison inmates with whom I’ve been

communicating, we open ourselves to meaning. Indeed, even the most

profound grief and intolerable circumstances can open us to meaning.

And, to be sure, so can even the smallest, seemingly “insignificant” of

moments in our lives.