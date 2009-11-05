Vertical Farms, a Tower of B.S.

Between 2008 to 2009, it seemed like every architecture proposal you saw was a vertical farm, or at least had a tuft of greenery somewhere on the facade. And in the meantime, Disckson Despommier, a Columbia professor and the idea’s most prominent evangelist, seemed to pop up everywhere–from The New York Times to the Colbert Report. The appeal, aside from sheer gee-whiz factor, would be that you can farm more efficiently while eliminating transport costs.

We’re overdue for a backlash. The basic argument being that we farm outside of cities, because its economical. It can’t be economical to farm in cities–otherwise we’d already be doing it. QED.

As Philip Proefrock and Hank Green argue on EcoGeek:

A farmer can expect his land to be worth

roughly $1 per square foot … if it’s good, fertile land. The owner of a skyscraper, on the other hand, can expect to pay more than 200 times that per square foot of his building. And that’s just the cost of construction. Factor in the costs of electricity to pump water

throughout the thing and keep the plants bathed in artificial sunlight all day, and you’ve got an inefficient mess.

Just looking at those numbers, you need two things to happen in

order for vertical farms to make sense. You need the price of food to

increase 100 fold over today’s prices, and you need the productivity of vertical farms to increase 100 fold over traditional farms. Neither of those things will ever happen.

Treehugger has been quick to rebut this, saying basically: Sure vertical farms are pie in the sky. They were meant simply to inspire new solutions, and they already have:

I think Philip and Hank are taking themselves and the concept of vertical farms a little too seriously. There are square miles of horizontal farming on rooftops and gardens to be done in Brooklyn and even Manhattan before we get into vertical farms. And when we do, it will probably be a more sophisticated hybrid

One such hybrid that they offer was a recent video by engineering giant Arup, which envisions a green city transformation:



