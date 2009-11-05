Taipei 101 Skyscraper to Be World’s Tallest Green Building

The Empire State Building may be set to become the world’s most famous green office building, but the Taipei 101 building in Taiwan is gunning for the title of “World’s Tallest Green Building,” with $1.8 million in upgrades that could save $20 million each year and earn the structure a LEED Gold rating.

The 101-story building, completed in 2004, will undergo an 18-month renovation to upgrade lighting, heating, cooling, and ventilation systems with help from Siemens, EcoTech International, and SL+A International Asia. Taipei 101 already has a comprehensive waste recycling program, gray-water recycling system, and low energy glass curtain wall. And unlike other LEED-certified buildings, Taipei 101 will be judged on its actual performance instead of its predicted performance.

Even with the renovations, Taipei 101 will be far from the greenest building in the world. But its iconic status as the second tallest building on the planet (after the Burj Dubai) means that its performance as a green building will be judged and emulated by developers across Asia.

[Via Inhabitat]