Trust Agents: The Essential Startup Social Media Guide

This month, the Sparxoo team read Chris Brogan and Julien Smith’s Trust Agents: Using the Web to Build Influence, Improve Reputation, and Earn Trust. As top social media specialists themselves, Brogan and Smith have a lot of knowledge to share, and did not hold anything back. We want to share some key points and takeaways, and encourage you to read it, too.
Total Rating
5 out of 5
Who Should Read this Book
If you’re interested in furthering your brand or reputation – business or personal – through social media, Trust Agents is something you’ll want to read right away. No matter if you’re a brand new user, or have been on the Web for years, Brogan and Smith will help give you new insight into the latest trends and advancements in the realm of social media. They explain concepts simply, but well enough to give new users an easy-to-use guide, and advanced users a brush-up on new ways to connect with users and customers.
What This Book is About
Trust Agents shows readers how to use social networking tools to built the best networks possible, using the tips and tools the authors received and used themselves. In turn, they show you can use these networks to gain influence, and make a positive impact on your business, or your personal brand. They also provide examples of others who have built trust in their own ways, whether it was going undercover in the Mafia, or beating a popular video game. The authors are clear to point out that trust isn’t built overnight, and that it takes a lot of work on the user’s end to build that trust among their networks.
Why the Book is Important
In business, trust is everything. The example of Tylenol’s cyanide debacle is popular in PR circles because it’s a clear example of how the company was able to maintain trust with its customers by doing the right thing. With the recentFTC crackdown on bloggers, online trust is more important than ever. Brogan and Smith go in-depth about the do’s and don’ts of using social media, highlighting common mistakes that people make that can hurt their reputation and credibility rather than help. The bottom line – everything is moving to the digital space, and knowing how to use it now will pay off in the end.
Why the Book is Unique
Trust Agents was a long awaited release, and quickly became a New York Times Bestseller. Chris Brogan is well known to almost anyone in the social media world. His grasp of concepts and use of…
