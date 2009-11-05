Trust Agents: The Essential Startup Social Media Guide

This month, the Sparxoo team read Chris Brogan and Julien Smith’s Trust Agents: Using the Web to Build Influence, Improve Reputation, and Earn Trust. As top social media specialists themselves, Brogan and Smith have a lot of knowledge to share, and did not hold anything back. We want to share some key points and takeaways, and encourage you to read it, too.

Total Rating

5 out of 5

Who Should Read this Book

If you’re interested in furthering your brand or reputation – business or personal – through social media, Trust Agents is something you’ll want to read right away. No matter if you’re a brand new user, or have been on the Web for years, Brogan and Smith will help give you new insight into the latest trends and advancements in the realm of social media. They explain concepts simply, but well enough to give new users an easy-to-use guide, and advanced users a brush-up on new ways to connect with users and customers.

What This Book is About

Trust Agents shows readers how to use social networking tools to built the best networks possible, using the tips and tools the authors received and used themselves. In turn, they show you can use these networks to gain influence, and make a positive impact on your business, or your personal brand. They also provide examples of others who have built trust in their own ways, whether it was going undercover in the Mafia, or beating a popular video game. The authors are clear to point out that trust isn’t built overnight, and that it takes a lot of work on the user’s end to build that trust among their networks.