The Portland Art Museum Transforms an Exhibition Into a Social Platform

As I mentioned in previous posts , the Portland Art Museum brought China Design Now , the London Victoria & Albert exhibit, to Portland to attract a new audience and elevate Portland’s cultural discourse to a global level. The exhibition documents China’s impressive advancement in graphics, fashion and design over the last 20 years. In my last post I discussed how the Portland Art Museum used story and metaphor to make the exhibition even more meaningful. The museum’s most significant innovation, however, is not in the content of the exhibition–it’s the museum experience itself.



A China Design Now display at the Portland International Airport welcomes visitors and offers a glimpse of exhibit artifacts and design elements

To attract and engage an increasingly complex and distracted audience and to broaden the cultural dialog throughout the city, the Portland Art Museum redefined the museum experience as a platform. Envisioning the museum as platform is a radical but necessary departure. It shifts the museum’s role as curator and owner of content to moderator of a global conversation that invites real participation from the community. To succeed, the museum borrowed from social networking platforms and created a dynamic ecosystem that invites different levels of involvement from three types of people–creators, commentators and consumers.



Goldsmith Gallery’s “Jelly Generation” features China’s new and colorful culture with a concentrated eye on the past. Photographer: Andy Davidhazy

Inviting commentators and consumers to view a show and comment is what the museum had always done. The museum’s bold step was reaching out to creators–Portland’s creative community–and inviting them to make their own exhibitions and events exploring the creative revolution in China as part of the total China Design Now exhibition experience. Portland’s creative culture jumped at the chance to extend the discourse beyond the walls of the museum and at times, beyond the museum’s comfort zone.



The White Box’s inaugural exhibit, “Inspiration China” displays contemporary student creations inspired by Chinese artifacts. Art: Mackenzie Schubert “Temple for a Disabled Sculpture” 2009 Paper, Wood, The Internet. Photographer: Andy Davidhazy.

Community-created exhibitions and events include an inspiring collection of more than 100 portraits made by Wieden + Kennedy’s Shanghai office displayed in the W + K Portland headquarters ; an exhibition at the Goldsmith Gallery exploring China’s Jelly Generation and how the youth of China are redefining what it means to be Chinese; University of Oregon in Portland’s “Inspiration China” exhibit at The White Box; a performance art piece in the Ace Hotel where a young group of Chinese street artists perform in its lobby; and even an underground comic anthology from China, “Special Comics,” filled with experimental Chinese comic art that the museum may never have shown in its halls.