Big League Chew: Phils Out-Spit Yanks

To quote the late, great sportscaster Jim McKay, “the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat” never looked better than in high-definition TV. The pristine, crystal clarity of the widescreen image adoringly captures an athlete’s grace, strength, speed and–in the case of baseball–his saliva.

Major League Baseball is the expectorator sport.

I don’t recall seeing Tiger Woods spitting on the green. I don’t think Brett Favre would risk letting one loose on his facemask. Roger Federer? No way.

But our national pastime is different. The intensity of the game seems to cause these players to salivate more than most. Blame it on a wad of gum or a jaw of chaw but the spitting during the 2009 World Series seems to be at an all-time high. It’s an age-old tradition, honored by players and coaches alike. Can you imagine the dugout floor? Yeah. Don’t.