Kimberly-Clark Broadens Sustainability Efforts, Partners With Terracycle

I have to hand it to Kimberly-Clark. The bathroom tissue giant, which was attacked last winter by Greenpeace for its destructive tissue-sourcing habits, has made some serious strides in sustainability over the past year. First the company offered an olive branch with a line of recycled toilet paper, then it agreed to source 100% of its wood fiber for tissue products from sustainable sources, and now K-C has partnered with upcycling company Terracycle (a company we’ve written about extensively in the past) for a line of products to be released next year.

Consumers can easily drop off old Scott and Huggies plastic packaging waste at “Brigades“–drop-off points located at schools, churches, synagogues, and businesses. For each piece of waste donated, two cents is paid to a non-profit or school of the Brigade’s choice.

Terracycle already partners with a slew of big-name companies for its upcycled products, including Capri Sun, Mars, and 3M. But the K-C partnership is significant, if for no other reason than that it solidifies the company’s growing environmental consciousness. For a company that less than a year ago tried to defend its sustainability by saying it only sourced 14% of its wood from 200 year-old trees in Canadian forests, that’s a big deal.

