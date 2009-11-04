Netflix Users Embrace Streaming, but “Watch Instantly” Needs Work, Study Suggests

Two-thirds of Netflix customers have used the service’s “Watch Instantly” feature, according to new research by Praxi Group and One Touch Intelligence. Netflix’s core business–DVDs by mail–is about as future-forward as blood-letting, and it hasn’t stopped average users from embracing the service’s more high-tech streaming format, even though it lags behind some competitors’ technically by relying on Silverlight instead of Flash. Fifty-four percent of respondents said they watch at least one movie or TV show via Netflix streaming per month, and 20% watch eight or more.

Perhaps the most interesting finding is that despite Netflix’s integration push–the service appears on Microsoft’s Xbox, the Roku and Vudu set-top boxes, various Blu-ray players, the Sony PS3, and soon the Wii–over 60% of streaming movie watching is still done on a computer. Only 13% of respondents said they connect that computer to a TV. And it’s not because they want to–it’s because TV-connected streaming is still too complicated.

While the researchers take these and other numbers to be a sign of Netflix’s success, there’s more to be said about the gaping hole for competition that the service has left open. In interviews, survey respondents complained that the Watch Instantly catalog is vastly inferior to the DVD catalog, despite the fact that Watch Instantly is a much more desirable service. They also said they were still more attached to their cable/satellite TV service than they were to Netflix, leaving room for TV providers to step in with a competing streaming service and edge Netflix out of homes.