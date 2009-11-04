Beatles Label EMI Slaps Former Huffington Post Blogger, BlueBeat Owner With Federal Lawsuit

Get your Beatles downloads from BlueBeat.com while they’re hot–as in stolen, according to a federal copyright infringement lawsuit filed against the site and its owner by EMI records, which distributes the Beatles music, in Los Angeles Wednesday.

On second thought, be careful what you’re buying.

BlueBeat surfaced recently when it began selling MP3 tracks from artists who have staunchly resisted posting their music for download. Albums worth of songs by Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd, AC/DC, and the Beatles were still going for $.25 a track and were free to stream at post time, despite what appears to be a temporary restraining order in the lawsuit filing.

A spokesperson for EMI, which works diligently with the Beatles and their label Apple to reissue music from the band’s catalog, tells FastCompany.com, “EMI did not authorize its content to be sold or made available on BlueBeat.com.” Nor did it authorize BlueBeat to stream music, the spokesperson confirmed, refuting a report in 2007 on santacruzlive.com that stated: “BlueBeat.com currently has one of the most diverse music libraries online, with more than 700,000 songs from across the musical spectrum. Even the Beatles, who have resisted licensing their songs to iTunes, agreed to license their entire catalogue to BlueBeat.com because of its security.”

The site is owned by Hank Risan, curator of the Museum of Musican Instruments (MoMI) in Santa Cruz. He also owns a company called, ironically, Media Rights Technologies, Inc., also in California (BlueBeat.com appears to be hosted in Virginia). Risan has yet to respond to numerous phone calls and e-mail, but in 2007, santacruzlive.com called him “something of a modern-day Renaissance man,” who “has multiple degrees in mathematics, neurobiology, economics and architecture” and “also owns one of the largest collections of vintage and historic guitars in the nation.”

Biographical info found elsewhere on the Web says Risan was a Phi Beta Kappa Ph.D. candidate for four years in neurobiology and mathematics who attended UC Santa Cruz and UC Berkeley concurrently. He claims to be one of the first people to use mainframes to solve theoretical mathematical and biomedical research problems, and says he conducted his Ph.D. dissertation at Cambridge University, England, in addition to attending grad-level business courses at the London School of Economics. He also claims to have received an award from the National Science Foundation in Mathematics.