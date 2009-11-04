advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Angry Store Owner Assaults Yelp Reviewer Who Called Her Store “a Total Mess”

By Chris Dannen1 minute Read

Man pans bookstore on Yelp. Bookstore owner tracks him down, writes harassing emails, and tries to break into his house. Man responds by calling police–and Yelping about the entire experience.

advertisement

In what can only be described as a paradigm of Internet justice, a California Yelp user named “Sean C.” was able to follow up his initial negative review of a San Fransisco bookstore with this gem:

Yelp

The user created a Flickr set of screenshots containing threatening message that the bookstore owner had sent. Only once he produced the screenshots did a Yelp administrator offer to help Sean C. stop the harassment, according to Gawker.

Yelp

As Gawker notes, the store owner’s swings between plaintive hurt (“I have no money to pay for help”) and outright fury (“Do you not have a girlfriend… I can see why”) are perhaps unique to that unique brand of Internet passive aggression that allows for brutal, anonymous honesty.

The bookstore owner was arrested and placed in psychiatric holding, and has been served with a restraining order, according to Sean C.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life