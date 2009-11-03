What Did You Want to Be When You Grew Up?

A simple question, right? It should have been, but when Maureen Anderson asked me during a recent guest appearance on her Career Clinic radio show , I didn’t really have an answer. I asked my mom, my aunt, and I also racked my brain to come up with an answer.

Of course, I also got caught up in what age would be my point of reference. I drew a blank when I defined the range from zero to 10 years old. At around 10, I remember setting up a little table in the front yard to sell apples (I grew up on a small apple farm in case you were wondering where I was getting the apples). Our deal was pretty simple…I pick the apples and sell them, I keep the proceeds.

As a teen, I still wasn’t able to articulate what I wanted to do when I grew up . No wanting to be a doctor, a lawyer, a fireman, or a policeman. But I did learn a lot about what I didn’t want to do. I worked as a day laborer for a monument company where I shuttled wheel barrels full of cement to grave sights so they could install tombstones—it was a great workout, but definitely hard labor. Cross that one off the list. Then I spent a day working in quality control at an aluminum can manufacturer. And that’s where I learned that, after staring at cans for a few hours, I was completely incapable of noticing defects. Obviously that didn’t work out. Then there was my stint working at a car wash. The job didn’t require much skill or thought—I just had to dry off the cars and make sure they didn’t plow into the building as they left the track. That job last two summers. Not glamorous, but we did get minimum wage plus tips so it wasn’t all bad.