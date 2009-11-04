New Google Related Links Tool

Google recently released a new labs feature called Google Related Links. The webmaster tool is designed to increase website page views by bringing relevancy to the related links section. The related links tool can be embedded into web pages to help readers browse similar content more easily.

Instead of relying on a search engine to find 10 different sites,

what if there is only one or two websites with quality information?

Google Related Links seeks to solve that problem.

This new tool is more robust than others out there. To test it, we

compared our WordPress related links plugin with Google Related Links

using the post, “Improving Your Product / Service.” Here are the results:

To see our related link findings, go to Sparxoo, a digital marketing, branding and business development blog.