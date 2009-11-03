What Sexuality Taught Us About Branding (and Why Being Average Sucks)

In branding as in life, “being average”
isn’t a goal.
It’s the barrier
to overcome on your way to brand excellence and distinction.
Possibly, one of our first
experiences with branding
occurred around the time we
became aware of our sexuality
when growing up.
After all, we
wanted to be noticed a little,
or a lot, and wanted to stand
apart from all the other
“options” available. We
wanted not to blend in but to
be noticed for being who we
were. Ahhh, branding at its
most innocent.
Well, it seems
that we had an innate sense
that “being average” likely
would not gain us the recognition
we were seeking, so we
decided we had to be “er” as
in smarter, funnier, cooler,
hipper, sincerer, sportier or
whatever-er. Whatever it was,
it was clear: We had to be
different, rising above the
average, to make our mark.
It
holds as true in the corporate
marketplace as it did in the
high school cafeteria.
What to do:
Look over your brand to find
the average, the expected, the
same-as-what-everyone-elseoffers
trap. Recognize it as a
steppingstone, not a place to
rest your laurels. One by one,
eliminate anything average
about your brand.
David Brier, Chief Gravity Defyer at DBD International, is a brand identity specialist who is the recipient of over 300 industry awards creating brands for such company’s as Estee Lauder, Revlon, New York City
Ballet, Legacy Chocolates, Sunbelt Software and many more.
Award-winning and result-driven examples can be seen at http://www.risingabovethenoise.com and a side-by-side comparison of before-and after-client identites can be seen at http://www.famousnapkins.com
Want one the country’s leading designers of identites and more? His talent can be yours. Contact david@risingabovethenoise.com