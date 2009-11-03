What Sexuality Taught Us About Branding (and Why Being Average Sucks)

In branding as in life, “being average” isn’t a goal. It’s the barrier to overcome on your way to brand excellence and distinction.

Possibly, one of our first

experiences with branding

occurred around the time we

became aware of our sexuality

when growing up.

After all, we

wanted to be noticed a little,

or a lot, and wanted to stand

apart from all the other

“options” available. We

wanted not to blend in but to

be noticed for being who we

were. Ahhh, branding at its

most innocent.

Well, it seems

that we had an innate sense

that “being average” likely

would not gain us the recognition

we were seeking, so we

decided we had to be “er” as

in smarter, funnier, cooler,

hipper, sincerer, sportier or

whatever-er. Whatever it was,

it was clear: We had to be

different, rising above the

average, to make our mark.

It

holds as true in the corporate

marketplace as it did in the

high school cafeteria.

What to do:



Look over your brand to find

the average, the expected, the

same-as-what-everyone-elseoffers

trap. Recognize it as a

steppingstone, not a place to

rest your laurels. One by one,

eliminate anything average

about your brand.