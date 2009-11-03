Reduce Your Risk for Swine Flu by Reducing Your Stress!

Caring for and listening to patients fuels my passion for the practice of Emergency Medicine– until flu season! This year we have not even reached the traditional seasonal flu season (Dec-Feb) and we are caring for scores of patients with “influenza like illness” or confirmed cases of Swine Flu (H1N1) infections. Decided it’s time to talk about influenza and stress.

Ongoing stress suppresses the immune system. Having a suppressed immune system makes you more venerable to all kinds of illnesses- including influenza. Here is how it works.

The immune system protects the body from foreign organisms including; bacteria, viruses, parasites, fungi, cancerous and other disease cells. Usually are intact mucous membranes block most foreign substances. The immune system can identify and eliminate foreign substances by detecting foreign surface proteins that differ from your body proteins.

There are two types of responses when foreign things invade the body. A nonspecific response and a specific immune response. The most common nonspecific response is inflammation. Inflammation involves increased blood flow to an area of invasion. The blood contains substances which produce the redness warmth and irritation you experience as inflammation. The immune specific response is made up of white blood cells. There are four types of specific immune cells; macrophages,B cells, T cells, and natural killer cells. B cells produce antibodies which can provide immunity.

Immunity is a term used in the TV show survivor to mean that a group has been previously exposed to something and is no longer at risk of being kicked off the show–but only that specific episode. Immunity in your body is a very specific and rapid response to a foreign microorganism based on previous exposure. After exposure, generally you are no longer at risk for getting that disease–but only that specific episode.

Vaccination is the way to induce immunity. A weakened form of the virus or bacteria is into your body to simulate the production of antibodies. Your immune system is strengthen specifically to reduce your risk.

Here is the link with stress. There is overwhelming evidence that stress reduces the effectiveness of the immune system. What about ‘colds’ and influenza? Almost 20 years ago a rigorous study by Dr. Sheldon Cohen of Yale University published in the New England Journal of Medicine, Psychological Stress and Susceptibility to the Common Cold. 154 men and 266 women all in good health were given nasal drops containing a low infectious dose of one of five respiratory viruses. Three valid measures of psychological stress were used. Subjects were determined to have the cold if they had detection of the virus, a significant increase in antibodies to the virus, and if the subject imposition rated symptoms demonstrating the presence of a clinical cold. The results demonstrated that rates of both respiratory infection and colds increased in a ‘ dose dependent’ manner. Higher stress levels resulted in higher infection rates. Specifically, infection rates (evidence of increased antibodies or presence of the virus) range from approximately 74% to approximately 90% depending on the level of psychological stress. The incidence of clinical colds (runny nose, cough, congestion etc) range from approximately 27% to 47%. These results were not altered when controlled for age, sex, education, Allergic status, or the number of subjects house together or the infectious status of the various subjects sharing the same housing.