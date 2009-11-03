Branding the ’09 Political Races, and Rebranding the Tainted Republican Image

Since it’s election day, let’s play an election-themed guessing game. Each of the following screen shots is from the Web site of a politician up for election today. Can you guess their party affiliations?

Chris Christie, Corzine’s opponent:

Answers from top to bottom: Republican, Democrat, Democrat, Republican.

But it’s not obvious, if you don’t already know the candidates: None of these politicians make any direct mention of political party on their Web site. As Nate Silver notes, that’s a canny move: After all, New Jersey and Virginia went blue in 2008, but independents will decide the races. The Democratic brand doesn’t help much with independents; the Republican brand is positively toxic. The marketing and PR muscle which once drove both political parties is gone. Better to brand yourself as someone beyond party affiliation. And the first step is scrubbing your Web site of any mentions that you’re a Republican or Democrat.

Now, there are a couple very subtle cues going on in the Deeds and Corzine Web sites: They both latch onto President Obama, without name-checking the Democratic party (of which they’re both a part). As Silver notes, Deeds has a design basically lifted form Obama’s own homepage, while Corzine has pictures of himself with Obama and Bill Clinton. In other words, they’re trying to catch a little stardust from better-loved politicians, while leapfrogging their party associations.

But what are Republicans supposed to do next? They can’t play the no-party game forever, and they’re facing a profound lack of national leadership. Silver has an interesting suggestion: