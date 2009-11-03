Not Disruptive…Destructive

Whew! The recession is over. Well, that’s a relief

Or so said the Commerce Department. The 3.5% GDP growth in Q3 proves it. Right?

The announcement has been greeted with understandable and almost universal skepticism. It obviously comes as small comfort to the nearly one in ten unemployed Americans and their millions of underemployed brethren.

The problem is that the upheaval of the last year has shaken things up more than we can possibly foresee. The government steroid…er…I mean…stimulus…programs couldn’t help but stem the tide of economic decline temporarily.

I’ve done enough home improvement projects using duct tape to know that temporary fixes work…well sort of.

To call what we’re entering uncharted waters would be an understatement. I know this is true when I see the names of some of the leading new business books: There’s The Chaos Scenario by Bob Garfield (actually a great read) and Exploiting Chaos: 150 Ways to Spark Innovation During Times of Change.