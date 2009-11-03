Product Review: The Five #Fails of Twitter Peek

Twitter Peek is slick on paper. It’s the first device designed in part by Twitter , for Twitter-ers. And of course it lets you Tweet anywhere, anytime, even without a wi-fi connection. And it comes from the folks behind Peek Pronto, an email-only handset that we’ve previously lauded .

Yet when I pulled out my aqua-blue test product, which bore a striking resemblance to an old-school digital dictionary, all I thought was, “Why?” Twitter Peek is ostensibly geared toward Twitter addicts who don’t have smartphones. But that’s an oxymoron. Why would any self-respecting Twitter addict drop $199 on Twitter Peek, when Blackberries and iPhones offer a much richer user experience? Moreover, given that Twitter isn’t an “essential” service, like email, why does this product even exist?

But, hey, I’ll try anything once, especially if my editors demand it. So I set aside my iPhone, and spent a whole weekend using Twitter Peek. Below, its five most noteworthy #fails:

#HomeScreenFail

Instead of showing full, 140-character Tweets, this home screen shows tiny, 20-character Twees*, which are totally nonsensical. (Actual example: “so scary!! I really want to s … “) To read the real deal, I had to click twice–first to select the Tweet, then again to select “view tweet” from a pop-up menu. (Turns out my Tweeter was referencing Paranormal Activity. Awesome.) As anyone who follows more than 50 people can attest, this isn’t just annoying, it’s unacceptable. Part of what I love about third-party mobile Twitter apps, such as Echofon, is that I can whiz through hundreds of 140-character Tweets in mere minutes. But even when I used the keyboard shortcuts–“N” for next Tweet, “P” for previous–the same process took twice as long on Twitter Peek.

*No, that’s not an official term. But “Tweet previews” seemed unnecessarily verbose.

#BrowserFail

On any given day, roughly half the Tweets in my feed contain links to various Web sites. So it’s unfortunate–nay, infuriating–that Twitter Peek’s browser is so bug-riddled. Several links I clicked spawned an error message, even though they all worked on my laptop. And when links did load, they sometimes lagged for more than a minute before sputtering out text-only versions of Web sites that were weirdly formatted and missing random words and sentences. Needless to say,

they were

really tough

read.

#PhotoFail

Okay, so this one’s just a pseudo-#fail: Twitter Peek can display images hosted on TwitPic, which is Twitter’s most popular photo app. But if any of your favorite Tweeters use an alternate service, such as TweetPhoto or yFrog, you’re S.O.L.