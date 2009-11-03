A New Vibrator by Yves Behar Arouses Our Interest

Most people only need to look at design’s reigning sex symbol, Yves Béhar, to get excited, but for those of you who need a bit more stimulation, you can now make Béhar a part of your most intimate moments by employing his Form 2 vibrator. The vaguely bunny-shaped Form 2 is a collaboration between Béhar’s fuseproject and Ethan Imboden of Jimmyjane (known for its many candy-colored pleasure-delivering devices).

The Form 2 takes a two-pronged approach to the vibrator, giving its user what the designers are calling Sensation in Stereo. The “ears” can be positioned independently like a Gumby action figure for maximum, um, range, and the entire thing is made from phthalate-free platinum silicone to be completely waterproof. There’s even a cute iPod-esque docking station for charging, and it can operate up to seven hours on a single charge.

And here’s another valuable bit of information for your day: Apparently during the development process (seen above, with Béhar demonstrating the device’s powerful ergonomic grip), Form 2 became known as “Little Perky,” but, they say, “you can name yours whatever you like.” Can we name ours Yves?