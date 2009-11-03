Watch the XPERIA X10’s Rachael Interface in Action

In case you missed it, the XPERIA X10 got official overnight. Besides the 1GHz Snapdragon processor and big 4-inch capacitive touch display, it’s Sony Ericsson‘s beautiful Rachael interface sitting on top of Android that impresses. Take a look:
At the event, Sony Ericsson also said that the X10 is just the flagship in a new Android-powered range, and that the Rachael UI will also likely end up on its Symbian phones. Interrresting.
SlashGear points out what Engadget noticed, too: the software running on the pre-production handset shown overnight was sluggish because it’s not yet optimized for the Snagdragon processor. That will no doubt change by the time the phone ships early next year. [SlashGear, ElectricPig, and Sony Ericsson]
XPERIA X10 Specs
Camera
8.1 megapixel camera
Up to 16x digital zoom
Auto focus
Intelligent face recognition features
Geo tagging
Image and video stabilizer
Photo and video light
Send to web (photo and video upload)
Smile detection
Touch focus
Video recording
Recent shot tray
Music
Album art
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)
Media player
Music tones (MP3/AAC)
PlayNow
TrackID
Web
Bookmarks
Google search (from standby)
Web feeds
WebKit web browser
Communication
Sony Ericsson Timescape
Speakerphone
Vibrating alert
Messaging
Conversations
Microsoft Exchange ActiveSync
Picture messaging (MMS)
Predictive text input
Text messaging (SMS)
Design
Auto rotate
Gesture control
Picture wallpaper
Touchscreen
Entertainment
3D games
Media browser
Infinite button
Video streaming
Video viewing
YouTube
Organiser
Alarm clock
Calculator
Calendar
Flight mode
Infinite button
Office suite
Phone book with dialer
World clock
Location-based services
A-GPS
Google Maps
Wisepilotâ„¢ turn-by-turn navigation* (free trial version)
*The service may not be available in every market. For more information, go to www.sonyericsson.wisepilot.com
Connectivity
3.5 mm audio jack
Bluetoothâ„¢ technology
Micro USB connector
Synchronisation
USB support
Wi-Fi
Preloaded applications
Sony Ericsson Timescapeâ„¢
Sony Ericsson Mediascape
Sony Ericsson Home with clock widget
Sony Ericsson Sync
Android Marketâ„¢ Client
Gmail
Google Calendar
Google Maps with Street View
Google Media Uploader
Google phone-top search
Google search widget
Google Talk
Google Voice Search
Network Location Provider
Set-up Wizard
YouTube
Screen
262,144 colour TFT touchscreen
4.0 inches
480 x 854 pixels (WVGA)
Scratch-resistant
Accessories In-Box:
XPERIA X10
Battery
Stereo portable handsfree
8 GB microSD card
Micro USB cable for charging, synchronisation and file transfer
User documentation
Optional:
Hi-Fi Wireless Headset with FM Radio MW600
Car Charger AN300
Screen Protector ET902
Facts
Size: 119 x 63 x 13 mm
Weight: 135 grams
Phone memory: Up to 1 GB
Memory card support: microSD
Memory card included: 8 GB
Operating system: Google Android Donut, version 1.6
Processor: 1GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon QSD8250
Availability and versions
Networks
UMTS HSPA 900/1700/2100
GSM GPRS/EDGE 850/900/1800/1900
UMTS HSPA 800/1900/2100
GSM GPRS/EDGE 850/900/1800/1900
Available in selected markets in Q1 2010
Color
Sensuous Black
Luster White
