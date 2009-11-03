advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Best of TreeHugger: Rent-a-Goat, Freezing Dying Coral for the Future, and the Promising New Zinc-Air Battery

By TreeHugger Staff1 minute Read
advertisement

Fearing the worst, scientists made plans to freeze samples of the world’s coral reefs to preserve them for the future.

dying coral

A Florida biotech company is developing a new material inspired by sharkskin to halt bacterial breakouts.

Toyota created a brand new species of flower to help absorb emissions at Prius manufacturing plants.

Fruit bats were discovered to be the only adult animal species to engage in a certain sexual activity . . .

A strange business venture has been getting attention–as anything called Rent-a-Goat is apt to.

The SuperFreakonomics controversy came to the Daily Show.

An unfortunate, ironic collision occurred in Denmark between a Tesla, a Prius, and an SUV. Guess who came out on top?

toxic shipwreck madagascar photo

A toxic shipwreck in Madagascar is killing whales and making people sick.

TreeHugger is the leading online destination for the news and ideas that are driving sustainability mainstream.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life