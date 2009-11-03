Best of TreeHugger: Rent-a-Goat, Freezing Dying Coral for the Future, and the Promising New Zinc-Air Battery

A Swiss company has developed a promising
zinc-air battery that could hold 300% more energy than lithium-ion.
Fearing the worst, scientists made plans to freeze samples of the world’s coral reefs to preserve them for the future.
A Florida biotech company is developing a new material inspired by sharkskin to halt bacterial breakouts.
Toyota created a brand new species of flower to help absorb emissions at Prius manufacturing plants.
Fruit bats were discovered to be the only adult animal species to engage in a certain sexual activity . . .
A strange business venture has been getting attention–as anything called Rent-a-Goat is apt to.
The SuperFreakonomics controversy came to the Daily Show.
An unfortunate, ironic collision occurred in Denmark between a Tesla, a Prius, and an SUV. Guess who came out on top?
A toxic shipwreck in Madagascar is killing whales and making people sick.
TreeHugger is the leading online destination for the news and ideas that are driving sustainability mainstream.