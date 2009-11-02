Finding Apps? There’s An App For That, Too

The iTunes App store has a major discovery problem: with close to 100,000 apps oozing from its ranks, it’s hard to sift through the rabble to find the good stuff. A new app called Chorus, which hits the App Store this week, is meant to make app-searching a smarter, more social affair.

Several websites like AppStoreHQ, AppShopper and AppSpot have already sprouted up to address the same need, but none of those sites live on the iPhone itself. (To their credit, they offer a few services Chorus can’t; several notify you when apps go on sale, while others have detailed blogs that help guide users.)

Chorus pulls in your Facebook and Address Book contacts and asks them for app recommendations, which is a good way to get suggestions from your friends. But it also lets you see other Chorus users’ recommendations, and lets you narrow down to people near you who might want to show you their app collection. If you don’t trust your peers, there are always “AppMavens,” or users who’ve gained a following on Chorus as quality app-pickers.