How Gary Vee Crushed His Way to a Bestseller

There are two kinds of books that are almost surefire hits and which publishers will bid what may seem like insane amounts: Those written by (or ghostwritten for) celebrities, and those written by (or ghostwritten for) celebrities.

Andre Agassi signed a deal for a reported $5 million for his upcoming autobiography, which isn’t yet available but already inching its way toward the top of Amazon’s sales rankings. Bill Clinton received $15 million to write his 2005 autobiography, My Life, widely viewed as the largest advance in book publishing history (until Oprah Winfrey signed a contract for a weight-loss book). Hillary Clinton took in an $8 million advance for her tale of her years in the White House. While their publishers shelled out an armored car’s worth of cash, the Clintons and Winfrey sold millions of books and easily earned back their advances and then some. Sarah “Going Rogue” Palin attracted a comparatively modest $1.25 million for her forthcoming memoir, yet based on preorders–it’s #2 on Amazon’s sales rankings a full two weeks before its release–HarperCollins stands to reap a windfall.

If you want to be a successful author it helps to be famous. With the advent of social media, however, the rules are changing, and that leads me to Gary Vaynerchuk, author of Crush It: Why Now Is The Time To Cash In On Your Passion. He boils down his message to this: Follow your passion, then deploy social networking tools to not only build your business but to extend your own personal brand that “makes you all the money and, more important, brings you all the happiness you could ever want.”

Some may have scoffed when earlier this year, GaryVee, which is how he often refers to himself, inked a 10-book deal worth a reported 7-figures with HarperStudio. A week after the Crush It hit store shelves his slender volume (barely 140 pages) landed on The New York Times Business Book Bestseller List. Who’s scoffing now?

I’ve been watching Crush It‘s progress with interest since Viral Loop was published the same day. While sales of my book might be characterized as brisk, GaryVee’s are a veritable tsunami. About 80 people came to my launch party; hundreds attended a book signing he gave at Borders. To date, 11 people have reviewed my book on Amazon. More than 90 have reviewed his, and whenever someone posts a negative review his legions of admirers attack the few dissenting voices. (Now that’s customer loyalty.) I’ve followed him in TV interviews and on radio programs. He is a marketing machine.

My book identifies the growth engine behind viral phenomena like Hotmail, eBay, PayPal, Facebook, Twitter, Skype, illustrating how these entrepreneurs built multimillion and in some cases billion-dollar businesses from scratch, all without spending a dime on marketing. Their users spread their product for them. It outlines concepts like “viral coefficient,” stackability–how a company like YouTube, for example, grew on top of MySpace to eventually become bigger than its host–the pitfalls of scaling to handle an onslaught of millions of users, designing a product to go viral, “viral tags,” “viral media,” humans’ biological need for social networking both online and off-, and even the dark side of virality, when information becomes a weapon. Five publishers found the concept compelling enough to bid for it over three days in what one editor called “a very spirited auction.” Without a built-in audience, however, I needed to adopt a long-term strategy to publicize Viral Loop.