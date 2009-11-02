Tiny Town: A Cabinet of Curiosities at the Rhode Island School of Design

There was no better place to spend part of a Halloween afternoon than in the basement room of the Nature Lab at RISD, a wonderful collection of flora and fauna specimens–most dead, some alive–made available for study at the Rhode Island School of Design. And in its corner stands a true cabinet of curiosities…an old library card catalog named Tiny Town.

Tiny Town is organized and filled with teeny samples, all kept in identical plastic boxes. There’s one drawer just for spider parts, and another for minerals (including a box of ashes from Mount St. Helens). The categories are broad–Animalia:Insects may have anything from a dried beetle to unidentified long limbs. Glass slides that show cross sections of an eyeball or heart muscle can be viewed under a microscope. Little handwritten and manually typed labels meticulously catalogue each specimen, many of which date back decades.

Part of the experience of entering the lab is the sense of stepping back in time. No computer searches needed–instead, immediate gratification from shelves brimming with butterfly boxes, shells, and skeletons. Taxidermy lines the walls. The place is part flea market, part graveyard–and all analog.