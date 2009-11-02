L-3’s 73-Ton Hovercraft Recalls 3 Other Monster Military Machines

L-3 Communications (one of our Fast Company 50 this year) has just announced it’s partnering with Textron to bid for a big future military vehicle contract. By big, we mean biiig: a 73-ton hovercraft that’ll ferry troops and hardware from ship to shore.

Yup–you read that right: a hovercraft that weighs 73 tons. It’s the U.S. Navy’s Ship-to-Shore Connector (SSC) program, worth $4 billion, and it’s due to be in service around 2019–it will replace the existing Landing Craft Air Cushion hovercraft that currently does the job. Think of a monster like this floating on nothing more than air, moving at high speed over sea and shore, laden with guns and people to shoot them (or bags foodstuffs when deployed in humanitarian roles). Here’s a picture of a similar but larger prototype design from Textron to help boggle your imagination.

But actually, it’s not all that big when you compare it to other military hardware, which gives us an excuse to talk about some of this stuff.

Challenger II Main Battle Tank

To give you some sense of perspective, 73 tons is pretty close to the basic weight of Britain’s primary piece of battlefield armor–the Challenger II tank. This fearsome beast is actually advertised by its makers as the world’s most reliable main battle tank–it costs about $8 million per unit, carries a crew of four, can fire its high-explosive rounds over five miles, and manages speeds of 25mph off-road. It weighs nearly 70 tons empty–so watch this video and then try and imagine something this big zipping over the sea towards you.