Clorox to Phase Out Deadly Chlorine Gas

Greenpeace gave Clorox a pat on the back today for phasing out the use of deadly chlorine gas for making bleach at its seven US plants. Not only is this move to safer chemical processes better for the environment, it lowers the risk of terrorist attacks or accidents that could affect up to 13 million Americans living downwind of the plants. It’s safer for railway workers too, as the gas travels long distances in 90-ton rail cars.

Under CEO Don Knauss, Clorox has been racking up green points with its Greenworks line of plant-derived cleaning products. This new decision strengthens their position as a friendlier household chemical company, and bolsters Greenpeace’s campaign to get the Department of Homeland Security to regulate the use of chlorine gas and other dangerous chemicals at companies like Dow and Dupont and at the nation’s thousands of water treatment plants. A chemical security bill (H.R. 2868) is slated for a vote in the House of Representatives this Wednesday.