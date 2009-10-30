Rage Feeds Rage: So Take A Bite Of Some Happy Pie

A while back I wrote about how angry America seems to be and how as business people, we need to make sure our products don’t wind up on the forefront of consumer rage. The piece got me thinking about another question – why are we so angry?

I can’t help but be startled by the

mass frustration that is strewn across the television and web. And

maybe that’s the problem – maybe we are seeing so much rage and then in

turn are becoming angrier.



A few months ago I did a series of blogs based on my interview with Dr. Marco Iacoboni, the author of Mirroring People: The New Science of How We Connect with Others . Iacoboni, a neurologist and neuroscientist , is a leading authority on a recently discovered system in the brain called the “mirror neuron system.”

Iacoboni’s research has shown that we see other people as oursel ves reflected as if in a mirror. In other words, I will understand a situation or an individual’s feelings because my mirror neurons pretend that I am going through the same thing.

The

traditional humanistic view is that we are all individualists, and we

only care about ourselves and our self-preservation. The discovery of

mirror neurons clearly shows that this isn’t the case, and instead, we

are wired to feel empathy.

So if we smile when we see smiling people, then doesn’t the same thing happen when we see rage? When we are surrounded by anger, then we become angrier. So despite the fact that we are actually wired to be empathetic and good, the bombard ment of negative images makes us more negative.