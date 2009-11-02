Valley Forge’s Eucalyptus Linens Keep Bedbugs at Bay

Bedbugs are a growing problem in the United States, with widespread infestations popping up everywhere from New York City to San Francisco. Many of the treatments for the little critters are toxic–poisonous sprays and Vikane are among the most popular options–but Valley Forge Fabrics has a low-tech, green solution that might help alleviate the epidemic: bed linens made from eucalyptus fibers.

The hospitality industry fabric company partnered with Lenzing, an Austrian company that developed sustainably-grown eucalyptus fabric almost a decade ago, to make a product that costs the same as standard bed linens. But unlike regular linens, which are a magnet to bed bugs (as long as humans are nearby), Valley Forge’s eucalyptus linens have antibacterial and antimicrobial qualities that seem to drive the bloodsuckers away. In a test performed by the American Society for Testing and Materials, inspectors put 40 bedbugs on a swath of eucalyptus fabric and measured the resulting size of the colony. The result: fewer bedbugs colonized the Valley Forge fabric than standard fabric.

That’s good news for the hospitality industry, which has been hit hard by the bedbug plague. The eucalyptus linens are far from a quick fix, but they’re another green weapon in a fight that is too often dominated by toxic products.

[Via Greentech Media]