Google’s Wave Might Find Its Real Home Inside Company Servers

Today it looks like Google’s expanding Wave to external servers. If your company has an internal communication problem. If no one else can help. Maybe you can try … the Wave team.

The news has popped up over at TheNextWeb, speculating that Google’s literally on the verge of launching Wave’s federation server connects today–but the rumor carries more than a little weight, because RWW has spoken to Lars Resmussen, who’s one of the system’s inventors. Plus Wave has been designed with this sort of implementation in mind right from the start. A sandbox version (with added protection while its still in development) will be the first thing to launch, and Google’s already released some code, and the Federation Protocol and Conversation Model for developers and company techies to get to grips with how it’ll all work.

The roll-out will mean one significant thing: You can construct and run your own Wave servers on your own hardware, and have them link up to the greater Web should your Wave conversations need to include people from the outside world. And that means companies can use private Waves as a tool for intra-office conversation and, more in keeping with how Wave is being promoted by Google, as a collaboration tool. In particularly high-tech outfits, you could even imagine that company developers could put together specialist Wave Apps to help with specific tasks or to tailor Wave to the local modus operandi. As a system for facilitating discussion, group working and file sharing Wave just seems to have a better mental fit into this environment than it does as a public system, since one increasingly voiced criticism is that it’s all very clever but seems to have not much utility. With a large team, physically distributed across the company and time-critical collaborative task on the table, it’s just possible Wave would work out to be very handy indeed.

As with many Google products designed for external-server use, companies are going to have to get past the fact its open source software–with all the attendant misunderstandings about security–but if the White House and the DoD are happy to embrace this tech, then there’s no reason commercial entities can’t too.

