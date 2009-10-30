advertisement
Video: Lexus’s Mind-Blowing Carbon-fiber Loom

By Cliff Kuang1 minute Read
Lexus carbon fiber loom

Lexus just recently pulled the sheets off of its very first supercar, the Lexus LFA–and care was lavished on every single detail. (Given the $375,000 price tag, it better have been.) For example, the car’s A-pillar is made from carbon fiber. But how do you construct such a delicate, twisting shape, with what amounts to strings, glued together? Answer: With a “rotary weaver”–one of only two in the world. AutoBlog snagged a video of it in action. You have to see it.

[AutoBlog via NotCot]

