Trend: How Whole Foods and The Fun Theory Are Changing Our Health

Marathon season is quickly approaching – have you strapped on your running shoes yet? Even if you’re not a fan of running, there’s no question that exercising and healthy living is a growing trend in the United States. As we try to rid ourselves of some not-so-flattering statistics, or are just working on some personal goals, signs of the healthy lifestyle movement can be found more and more.

From video games to grocery stores, it’s easier than ever to be a part of the trend – and you don’t even need a gym membership. Due to these stores and companies bringing the trend mainstream, more and more of us are taking part, and other brands are catching on.

The healthy lifestyle trend is about appealing to the customer in a creative way, not only creating new products, but calling them to action and bringing customers together on a whole new level. As a result, we’re seeing positive lifestyle changes and surprisingly, an impact on pop culture, too.

Key Elements

Making Healthy Fun – Have you seen the video circulating the Web about “The Fun Theory?” In it, a group of people transform a set of stairs at a Swedish subway station into a flight of keys – when anyone steps on them, it sounds like a piano being played. The idea is that more people would take the stairs if it were more fun to do.

Admittedly, the reason most people don’t exercise or work out is because they don’t find it fun or enjoyable. That all changed when Wii Fit came out last year, and quickly became one of the…