The Change Leader’s MVPs

A select group of people brings any change initiative to life. I call these people, the Most Valuable Players (MVPs). They are not always friends. They do not always have clout, political power, or resources. But, they are powerful in the truest sense of the word and deserve respect. MVPs midwife the future leaders work so hard to realize.

In sports

an MVP is often isolated from the team, recognized for the prowess and

performance that goes beyond team playing and exceptional individual

achievement. But, in a change initiative, MVPs include every person of

influence, anyone who plays for the cause.

Make no

mistake: change depends on people. The action people take is the

performance that makes things happen. MVPs are human beings, blood and guts:

hearts, minds, and hands. Treat them respectfully and appropriately to increase

the valuable impact they wield. The ability to wring results from an uncertain

future is theirs.

Some MVPs

will emerge completely unsolicited. You may never even meet them. Instead you will

hear about them far outside your own sphere of action. When change travels far

and wide and out paces you and your team, they are your unsung heros.

MVPs come

in all roles and functions. They make their appearance up, down, and across the

hierarchy. Some make the cut through the resources they command or their

political clout. Others earn it by delivering powerful results through other

means. Here are 14 categories of MVPs to consider: Political Leaders, Policy Makers, Resource Providers (time, people,

money), Influencers, Thought Leaders, Technical Experts, Researchers & Academicians, Practical Visionaries, Front Line Executers, Partners, Alliance, Supplier, Competitor, and Detractors.

Detractors? Detractors are often maligned and so

deserve some special elaboration. In brief, Bring

your detractors in the front door, or they will come in the back door and

bite you in the butt! Here are three benefits engaging with detractors can

bring to you: (i) They may educate you on your weaknesses. Then, you can

fortify and bolster your position by addressing the areas they identify. (ii)Some convert and become staunch supporters. Remember Paul

of Tarsus. (iii) If others appreciate your efforts, you may become a

magnet by virtue of your willingness meet with critics. Some detractors will

respect you for this as well. Though they may not support your primary effort,

they can become partners in other helpful ways.