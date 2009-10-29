When the Media Gets Mediated

One of the biggest impacts of social media is the way that traditional forms of advertising have had to adapt to it.

As companies begin to embrace social media marketing, that means that a portion of their attention, time and marketing budgets are being diverted from traditional print and broadcast media to address social media opportunities.

But beyond mere resource allocation, social media have become a filter through which consumers and customers experience traditional advertising. Social media have created platforms for the audience to critique, recommend, forward, and even mash-up mainstream advertising.

The media is being mediated.

What’s more, websites like CNET and Trip Advisor redirect millions of dollars every day from one company to another based on their social media-style reviews and recommendations. Traditional advertising may draw attention to your product or service, but the online recommend-o-sphere will inevitably mediate your message—maybe for good, maybe for ill.

While the effect of social media on traditional advertising was first felt in the consumer sphere, a recent study found that nearly one in five business executives make purchasing decisions based on the advice they glean through their social media connections. In other words, they are allowing the traditional advertising messages they receive to be mediated by social media.