It’s 2009: Where Is My Online Cereal Builder?

The last time you ordered a custom PC online, you finished configuring and wondered: what kind of world do I live in where I can’t do this with cereal?

The gods of oat and honey have heeded your cry. MojaMix is an online cereal building tool that lets you custom-mix your own grains, fruits, nuts, seeds, and sweet stuff into a 12-ounce bag, which is then mailed to your house. In about five days–less if you live in California, where MojaMix is based–the mail-man will walk past the Obama sign still erect in your yard, skirt past your Volvo and hand you your custom mix, which you’re then free to consume with any number of soy or local-organic milks. If you don’t like the mix you’ve concocted, you can send it back for a refund (or a new batch).

So far, about 2,000 crunchy customers have used the service, which went live this summer. For people who have been itching to try FreshDirect but don’t have service in their area, this could be a first taste (groan) of Internet-based food-shopping, which has had mixed results over the last two decades. MojaMix smartly assigns each unique mixture an ID number that you can save and re-enter to shortcut subsequent orders.

MojaMix knows its customer base: it’s constantly adding new uber-healthy ingredients (most recently, quinoa) and says that most of its ingredients are local and organic. The average bag ends up a little steep at $7-10, but as with most things, you get what you pay for; this is no straw-and-oat Kashi mix. More exotic ingredients range from persimmons (that’s a fruit, apparently) to goldenberries to pumpkin seeds.