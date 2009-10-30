Avoiding The Resume “Black Hole”

I’ve heard some recruiters say they usually scan a resume in seconds. That boast could challenge job seekers to stand out as much as possible, but it also feeds the impression among candidates that their resumes end up in a black hole.

But that dominant view—”you have to capture a recruiter’s attention within seconds or else”—ignores others who might assess your resume. For example, an executive acting as the hiring manager will spend much more reading time—an average of 6 minutes—with each resume. That statistic emerged in a recent survey of senior executives by staffing firm OfficeTeam.

Granted, most of those managers have a smaller stack to read through than the recruiters who narrow down the pool first with their screenings.

Other cases, however, may not involve humans at all. The first screening could be done by a software program that looks for keywords among your skills and experiences that match the job description.

Know Your Audience

“Job seekers need to keep in mind three audiences when crafting their resumes: keyword-scanning software, recruiters, and hiring managers,” says Robert Hosking, executive director of OfficeTeam. “The first two will be looking for keywords and requirements that match the job listing. But the last group will be looking carefully for applicants’ key accomplishments in previous roles.”

He adds that managers are taking more time to avoid costly hiring mistakes in this tight economy, and to reduce the number or hours needed for in-person interviews.