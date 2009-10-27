advertisement
Meet the World’s First 4-Door Sports Car

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

The first true – built from the ground up – sports car for four, the Panamara was revealed at Fast Company’s annual Masters of Design Gala. Design luminaries were invited to experience the Panamara’s groundbreaking engineering while celebrating the very best in the business of design.

