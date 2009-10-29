A Camper for Even the Fussiest Design Dweeb

If you camp to get away form the trappings of high-style, modern life, Opera isn’t for you. (Try the tent-jacket instead.)

But if you’re the type that tucks your iPhone into your Prada parka before lacing up your boots, or if you you’ve considered a suburban teepee or a rolling or blow-up home, you’ll probably also love this: A canvas camper designed to look like the famed Sydney Opera House. It’s fitted in silky hardwoods, stainless steel, and leather.

The designer, Axel Enthoven, is billing it as “Your suite in nature,” and “freedom in nature with 100 percent luxury”–in other words, something more akin to boutique hotel than a pup tent. Inside, it’s got the appointments you’d expect of decent camper (and a bit more than your standard Philippe Starck hotel): With the push of a button, the camper assembly unfurls to reveal two beds, a toilet, hot and cold water, and a stove. There’s also a wine cabinet, a heater, an espresso bar, and a teak veranda.

Enthoven–who also teaches at the famed design academy in Eindhoven, The Netherlands–a is currently putting the finishing touches on the first Operas, which will be shown off December 8th at the Design at Work trade fair in Kortrijk, Belgium. When put into production in 2010, they’ll be made completey by hand in the Netherlands (of course).

Fore more pics an info, check out Dezeen or the Opera Web site.