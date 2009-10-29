advertisement
Afraid of Accidentally Ordering Lamb Testes? There’s an App for That

By Cliff Kuang1 minute Read
PicTranslator

If you’ve ever traveled abroad, then you know the terror that comes with ordering from a menu that you can’t read. Will you accidentally order the deer penis, with a side of blanched tobacco leaves?

With a smartphone, you could use a translation dictionary to decipher each… and … every … word…. But it’s such a pain that it’s easy to skip it altogether, when pressured by a glowering waiter.

So here comes PicTranslator, a $.99 iPhone app that lets you take a picture, and then translate the foreign text in that picture (in all, there are 16 languages currently available):



After the fact, it’s easy to wonder why this type of app hasn’t existed before–but then again, perhaps the weakest links were processing power and cell-phone cameras. Better processers finally have the muscle to do image-to-text conversion–the sort you readily find in PDF readers–and better pics now provide the necessary resolution.

According to Eat Me Daily (ahem), there’s still a couple of major bugs: You’ve got to have Internet access of some sort, and there’s still a 10- to 60-second lag in the translation. But as iPhones/smartphones get larger memory stores, we’re thinking this should become a totally offline app sometime soon.

In the meantime, avoid the testicules de moutons.

[Via Eat Me Daily]

