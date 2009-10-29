Hack My Ride: Ford Opens Up Sync Software Development Kit for In-Car Apps

The idea is still nascent and there is no hard-and-fast timeline for release, says Prasad Venkatesh, who leads Vehicle Design & Infotainment at Ford. Just how drivers would use in-car apps is still being researched as well. (Below, a present-day Sync system in a Ford Mustang.)

“The way we’re developing the toolkit, you could sit in the comfort of your home and plan a roadtrip,” he says. Using a smartphone or computer, you’d then add points of interest or other plans. “At the click of a button, the cloud would make all that available to you in the car, and it would broadcast it to your social networking groups.” Future Ford vehicles may include mobile broadband, he says; current Sync systems pair with a driver’s mobile phone to download updates.

Ford first hinted they might open up the Sync platform to developers at CES in January 2009, but has been researching the idea since November of 2007, said Venkatesh. The company has been experimenting with building its own apps, like the voice-activated Traffic, Directions and Information (or TDI) app that it made available to 2010 Ford owners in May.

The apps will work on a new a new open-source in-car OS Ford is developing for its Sync system, which has been available in cars since model year 2008. That open-source layer will be built on top of Microsoft’s Robotics suite.