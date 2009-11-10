Congress of Cities

Public officials seem to spend lots of time — and public money — jetting here and there, attending this conference or that, networking with one another. What good does it do? Quite a bit, says Mayor Ted Ellis of Bluffton, Indiana. A few years back, Ellis met Charles Penny, assistant city manager of Rocky Mount, North Carolina, at this National League of Cities convention. Rocky Mount had just recovered from a flood. Later, when Ellis found his own city facing a flood, he remembered Penny. “As a mayor, the first thing you really want to do is jump in and start picking up sticks, but I sat down and called Charles,” Ellis said. “By taking his advice, we saved tens of thousands of dollars and better utilized our own resources and time.” That’s community. — SS