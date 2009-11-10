Productronica

Innovative production techniques for electronics — and the microelectronics inside those electronics — are the focus of this 40,000-person trade show, the largest global gathering of its kind. We hope that some exhibitors will be showing breakthroughs meant to slash the industry’s toxicity. For all the talk of our carbon footprint, we often neglect our cadmium and lead ones. Each year, the UN says, we produce up to 50 million tons of electronic waste — that’s 205 million computers, 140 million cell phones, and 27 million TVs in the Dumpster — laden with heavy metals and toxic chemicals. That sobering thought is (almost) enough to snuff out the glow of our new Kindle. — ZW