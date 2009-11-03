advertisement
International Conference on Occupational Stress and Health

By Fast Company Calendar1 minute Read

Is it ironic or just delightfully apropos that, for four days, the tony Caribe Hilton Hotel will swarm with academics, labor leaders, and HR types studying the vein-popping levels of angst currently afflicting employees? (Some 67% of adults say work is a major source of worry, according to the American Psychological Association, up from 62% a year ago.) We’re sure all that anxious chatter will raise attendees’ stress levels. Mercifully, they’ll be able to soothe themselves in the venue’s “beautiful oceanfront swimming pools” and “17 acres of lush tropical gardens,” or doze off in “hammocks next to the secluded beach.” If only all workplaces were this serene. — THEUNIS BATES

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 05

Chill
San Juan, Puerto Rico

 

