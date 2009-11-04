Cars and airplanes may get tarred with a reputation as energy hogs, but the biggest culprits are buildings. Keeping our offices and homes lit, heated, and cooled accounts for a staggering 72% of electricity consumption and 38% of all carbon emissions in the U.S. That explains why green building is now more than just a trend — it’s becoming a requirement. At this year’s World Architecture Festival, nearly all of the showcased projects were designed with sustainability in mind. For instance, New Zealand’s Yellow Treehouse Restaurant was built halfway up a redwood with locally harvested wood beams. Eco-consciousness is adding a new layer to how we erect structures, says program director Paul Finch: “It’s changing the way people fundamentally think about buildings” and how we regard environments — not just the ones we construct but also those we disrupt in the process. — ANNE C. LEE