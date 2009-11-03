Soya and Oilseed Summit 2009

The U.S. expects its largest-ever soybean crop this year: 3.2 billion bushels, enough to make 77 pounds of tofu for each person on the planet. Still, that might not be adequate, given rising demand for meat — and thus animal feed — in the developing world, plus new and increasing interest in using soybeans and other oilseeds for biofuels. But we’ve only got so much farmland, a predicament that will be a hot topic in New Orleans. “If you give more space to corn, you have to take space from soybeans. If you give more space to soybeans, it has to take from another crop,” says Soyatech CEO Chris Erickson. “It’s sort of like pushing your finger into a balloon. Somewhere else is going to bubble up.” — STEPHANIE SCHOMER