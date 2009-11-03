Sandwich Day

On the 291st birthday of John Montagu, fourth Earl of Sandwich, we honor the classic combo named after the British aristocrat who, according to legend, ordered a piece of meat tucked between two pieces of bread. Others soon requested “the same as Sandwich,” spawning what is now a $22.7-billion-and-growing business in the U.S. We do wonder whether Montagu would feel comfortable eating at the sector’s undisputed giant, Subway, which has nearly 22,000 locations and some $10 billion in annual sales. Maybe we should name Jared the new Earl of Sandwich. — ZACHARY WILSON